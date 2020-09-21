Road diet! Washington Ave. slims down from 5 lanes to 3

Washington Avenue is going to be reduced from five lanes of vehicular traffic down to three next year, with the goal of reducing traffic accidents and fatalities on the major roadway that runs east-west through the tip of South Philly.

Construction will start in the summer of 2021, along with the road’s regularly scheduled paving, and will bring a ton of change to the street. The road will turn to three lanes from Grays Ferry Avenue to 16th Street, and from 12th to 5th.

While there will still be parking on both sides, the parking lane will shift to the left of the bike lane — protecting cyclists from fast-moving cars. There will be more loading zones to prevent double parking, parking minimums and bus islands to accommodate Route 64 riders. The changes were based on a robust community survey, which asked residents how they wanted to see the street change.

The five-lane road, which runs from Queen Village through Southwest Center City and Point Breeze, is a major commercial corridor. It’s got a bustling Asian food scene and the Italian Market on the east side, plus a Target and Sprouts grocery store west of Broad — but high-speed traffic means it’s not always safe for pedestrians and cyclists. It’s a growing problem as a development boom in the gentrifying area transforms formerly industrial sites into homes.

Between 2012 and 2018, Philly’s Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability counted 254 crashes on the nearly three-mile road. Washington Avenue is also on the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia’s High Injury Network — a database that shows 12% of city streets account for 50% of traffic deaths and injuries.

Albert Littlepage, who’s lived a half-mile south of Washington Avenue for 20-plus years, thinks the revamp will be positive for the community. But he’s not sure that the community engagement process reached his whole neighborhood.

“This makes a lot of sense to me,” said Littlepage, who’s the president of the Point Breeze Community Development Coalition. “But speaking to people who live closer to Washington, like on Ellsworth and Federal, they didn’t know about the survey.”

Neighbors see a ‘positive project’

Littlepage has noticed how dangerous Washington Avenue has become in his two decades living in the neighborhood.

He’s seen cyclists get run off the road by aggressive drivers. He’s known friends and family members who’ve been injured in traffic accidents. Over the summer, he saw a five-car pile-up happen in real-time at 16th and Washington.

“You notice these traffic patterns,” he said. “It’s really not safe for our children going to school.”

That’s why he’s eager for change to finally come to the thoroughfare — and he’s not the only one.

Seventy-year-old Jerry Sulat is the acting president of the East Point Breeze Neighbors group. He’s been nervous to ride his bike along Washington Avenue since he first moved to the neighborhood five years ago.

“It’s not a street I’m comfortable riding down,” Sulat said. “I look at this as a positive project. It’s certainly something that would benefit the entire environment. So I’m very positive for this.”

The plan that OTIS will begin implementing next year was one of three proposed for Washington Avenue: a three-lane roadway, a four-lane roadway or a five-lane roadway — aka leaving it the way it is now.

The city conducted a large-scale community engagement project, reaching out to neighborhood groups and residents, and raked in 5,400 responses — an “overwhelming response,” per deputy managing director Mike Carroll. OTIS reached out via Zoom meetings, and by phone, text, mail and email. They distributed the survey in a variety of languages all over the avenue. They hosted 37 meetings with 26 community groups, and in the end, they picked the plan that 71% of people liked best: the three-lane roadway.

But some neighbors say they felt glossed over.

“The outreach and response probably didn’t reach some of the core African American community members,” Littlepage said. “There seems to be a concern that they didn’t really participate in the survey to the extent that other neighbors did.”