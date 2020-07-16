Developers spar over competing visions for a changing Washington Avenue

A development boom

The Philly Home Supply proposal would be part of a mixed-used development boom on Washington spearheaded in part by Feibush. His two-block-long project on the 2100 and 2200 blocks, including the site of the former Frankford Chocolate Factory, will eventually include 278 apartments, 61 townhomes, and 43,000 square feet of retail space.

The townhomes are under construction on the 2100 block and should be finished late next year, Feibush said. He expects to break ground on the apartments across the street in the next few days. Next week, he expects to go before the ZBA to seek variances for a mixed-use commercial and residential portion of the project on the southern portion of the old Chocolate Factory site.

Meanwhile, developer Noah Ostroff of Philly Living is building 80 new homes and 8,000 square feet of retail on an industrial lot at 2401 Washington Avenue. Feibush said he worked with Ostroff to persuade him to redesign the project to avoid curb cuts on Washington.

Another complex of 17 homes, 76 apartments, and commercial space is partially completed on a lot wedged between Washington Avenue, 25th Street, Grays Ferry Avenue, and elevated CSX train tracks.

On the other end of the corridor, at Broad Street, the Lincoln Square development opened in 2018 with 322 rental apartments, a Target, a Sprouts grocery store, a liquor store, and several other businesses. Streamline Development has proposed building townhomes on the site of the shuttered Hoa Binh Plaza at 16th Street but the project has not progressed in several months. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

As the owners of Philly Home Supply seek to take advantage of the rising interest in living on Washington Avenue, they face additional objections beyond the curb cut issue.

Several neighbors on Kimball Street criticized the activation of the property’s back entrance, which hasn’t been used for several years. The plan would direct exiting trucks onto a narrow street that is already difficult to navigate and poses a danger to children that play in the street and pedestrians crossing 21st Street, they said. Neighbors also objected to the shadows that would be cast by the six-story building.

The South of South Street Neighborhood Association also came out against the proposal. Murray Spencer, an architect and chair of SOSNA’s zoning committee, said he objected to what he called a “bizarre” design that includes large east-facing and west-facing frontages with many windows. He said they resemble New York tenements from the early 20th century.

The property is zoned for industrial use and needs a variance from the ZBA to allow dwelling units. The Planning Commission recommended that a variance not be granted, citing problems with the proposed parking layout: the site would have 15 spaces, or one for every two residential units, among other issues. The owners did not show hardships that merited exemption from zoning requirements, city planner Ron Bednar said.

The ZBA held off on voting on the variance Wednesday and will continue its review of the project at a meeting on July 22.