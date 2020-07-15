‘We want to fill this space with light’: Philly artists, residents ‘cleanse’ Rizzo wall

Michelle Angela Ortiz had been strictly quarantined inside of her South Philadelphia home for 87 days. But when she learned that workers had painted over the portrait of Frank Rizzo in the Ninth Street Market, she felt compelled to leave the house for the first time in months.

The artist, who has lived just a few blocks from the mural her entire life, walked the short distance to the now-blank space with her husband and son.

“To witness this gesture towards racial justice,” she said, recalling her motivation to see the wall. “But also witnessing what can be a new, beautiful beginning.”

Tensions had been high in the neighborhood, Ortiz said. But after the mural of Rizzo had been erased with layers of paint, neighbors immediately began to discuss the idea of doing a projection on the wall.

“I felt that whatever would go on that wall could be something filled with love and light. And, in a sense, cleansing away any type of negative thoughts or energy around that space,” Ortiz said.

And so a “community-affirmed” and artist-led projection honoring the multicultural and multigenerational communities surrounding the Ninth Street Market began to take shape. On Saturday night, that vision took over the monumental wall that for so long had divided neighbors.

The work projected onto the wall ranged from still photography to videos to poems, all capturing different people and moments from in and around the market.

Grateful to have connected our team of artists to CLEANSE the former site of the #Rizzo mural. We filled the space with light and love- opening the path to new possibilities. Video montage by Laura Deutch @klipcollective @Monument_Lab @urucker #cleanse #publicart pic.twitter.com/aQxz0AcM49 — Michelle Angela (@michelleaortiz1) July 14, 2020

Happening now: Projecting on the former Rizzo mural wall, one month after its removal. @michelleaortiz1 @urucker pic.twitter.com/tCi8O7se1F — Paul Farber (@paul_farber) July 12, 2020

‘A new, beautiful beginning’

Ortiz is the second generation of her family to live in the Italian Market or the Ninth Street Market, as she and her neighbors refer to the corridor.

“It is definitely a market that has been set forth by the Italian American immigrant families,” Ortiz said. That has “opened a space for so many more immigrant families to be able to come to the market and find work and thrive, or at least present a new possibility for their families.”

Ortiz comes from one of those immigrant families that settled into the area for those possibilities. Her parents — Epifania and Miguel Ortiz — have been in the Italian Market neighborhood since the mid-1970’s. When they arrived, they were one of two Latinx families on the block and faced discrimination because of it. The family had to navigate living and working in an area where sometimes they were not wanted.

But Ortiz tries to focus on neighbors who were welcoming, like Annie and Phillip Disipio, the Italian American mother and son who have been a part of her life for as long as she can remember.

“As we’re dealing with the continuous call for racial justice, what I want to try to remember is obviously, these moments where folks were courageous enough to still accept us even though we were different, to lend a hand and to lend love and kindness,” she said.

Many generations of families continue to live and work in the neighborhood — including Ortiz’s family: her parents still live in the area, and so does she, along with her husband and son.

“We’ve been here long enough to identify who have been some of the long-term neighbors and families that are here, as well as the new neighbors coming in,” Ortiz said.

That change in the makeup of the neighborhood is where Ortiz sees opportunity for a reimagined mural wall.

“How do we utilize this moment to define and determine who it is that we’re honoring?” Ortiz asked.