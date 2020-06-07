Crews paint over Frank Rizzo mural in South Philadelphia

The South 9th Street Italian Market’s mural of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo is now a mostly blank canvas.

Mural Arts Philadelphia on Sunday announced that the mural was painted over with the consent of the property owner. A photo from the scene shows a small portion of the mural’s top right corner, where a parking sign is depicted, remains visible.

“Mural Arts is grateful that we were able to work with the owner toward this positive resolution and look forward to collaborating with the community on a new mural project that can reflect the fabric of S. 9th Street,” the organization said in a statement.

Over the coming weeks, the nonprofit says it will be laying the groundwork for the creation of a new mural that incorporates extensive community engagement.