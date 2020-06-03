The Rizzo reign is finally over. Thank Black Philadelphia.

I walked by the Frank Rizzo monument hundreds of times without giving it a second thought. That changed after I began learning about Philadelphia’s jazz history. In the course of researching the lives of the city’s Black musicians, I heard stories about a high school dropout turned police commissioner who harassed jazz musicians and fraternized with Black Mafia nightclub owners on 52nd Street in West Philly, aka “The Strip.” I read about that man — Rizzo — who engaged in a pattern of police brutality that “shocks the conscience,” according to filings related to the U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit.

In Wednesday’s predawn hours, after days of protest, Rizzo’s 2,000-pound bronze likeness was removed from its throne in front of the Municipal Services Building. It should not have taken violent protests for Mayor Kenney to finally remove a statue that “represented bigotry, hatred, and oppression for too many people, for too long.” But as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “The time is always right to do what is right.”

The unceremonious removal came in response to days of protest and years of demands from people like me.

For more than a decade, African Americans called for the removal of the Rizzo statue. Organizations like The Philadelphia Coalition for Racial Economic and Legal Justice mobilized for years to get the statue removed. The calls grew louder in the wake of the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia. The public did not get an opportunity to weigh in on the Rizzo statue until 2017. In collaboration with the Pennsylvania State Chapter of the National Action Network, I hand-delivered to the Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy more than 300 letters calling for the removal of the symbol of hate. In November 2017, Mayor Jim Kenney said the statue would be removed in six months. Nearly three years later, it was still there — until protesters forced Kenney to act.