The statue’s sculptor, Zenos Frudakis, shared those fears when he watched television footage of the massive protests in Center City on May 30 and 31, and saw people hitting the Rizzo statue with hammers and attempting to pull it down with ropes.

Frudakis’ first worry was that the action was a disaster in the making. If that crowd had brought down a 9-foot-tall, 2,000-pound hunk of bronze, somebody could easily get killed.

“I’m relieved that the Rizzo statue will not fall on people and crush them,” said Frudakis. “I wanted it to be safely and professionally removed. I was also concerned that it might fall through the pavement.”

Saying he “never liked” it, Kenney said last Monday that he had planned to move the statue later this month.

During today’s budget testimony, Councilmember Derek Green asked Pratt to explain on the record how the city justified using legal shortcuts to remove the statue even faster than the mayor originally said. Pratt said the situation with protestors required swift action.

“There was an exception if the statue posed a risk to public health and safety. If it did, we would no longer be required to give notice or allow the family to retrieve the statue,” said Pratt. “It also allowed us to damage the statue — that is, take it out in a way that does not preserve it completely. That is what we did.”

Pratt said some pieces of the statue’s base were destroyed during its removal. The statue is now in storage.