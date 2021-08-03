Philly police target reckless drivers on Kelly Drive as city reopens MLK Drive to cars

As Philadelphia prepares to reopen Martin Luther King Drive, the Philadelphia Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police have launched a joint effort to crack down on reckless driving along Kelly Drive, one of the city’s most heavily used –– and abused –– parkland roadways.

Philadelphia police spokesperson Sgt. Eric Gripp said the enforcement action, which began mid-July, had resulted in 92 vehicle stops and 65 tickets over two weeks along the park drive, which runs north of the Art Museum along the east bank of the Schuylkill River.

“PPD, along with Pennsylvania State Police, began a concerted effort of increased traffic enforcement along Kelly Drive — mainly to enforce issues with loud music, careless/reckless driving, and speeding,” Gripp said.

Like many roads across the city and nation, the largely uninterrupted four-lane park drive has seen an increase in speeding drivers, illegal street racing, and fatal car crashes during the pandemic. But before 2020, the twisty road had been the site of gruesome wrecks for decades.

The PSP are also responsible for speed enforcement along highways and interstates that run through Philadelphia. Gripp said they were asked to assist “specifically with speed enforcement” along Kelly Drive.