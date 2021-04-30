Traffic nightmare coming to Philly this weekend with I-76, Kelly Drive closures

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

—

Pack patience and have an alternate route in mind if you are heading back from the Jersey Shore, heading to the Philadelphia Zoo, going to the Phillies game or just looking to drive into or through Philadelphia this weekend.

A series of road and lanes closures due to repairs, resurfacing and a regatta on some major roadways could be causing major traffic headaches.

The roads involved: the westbound Schuylkill Expressway, the Kelly Drive and Girard Avenue by the zoo and near Fairmount Park.

Let’s start with the big one…

I-76 westbound closed all weekend for repaving

If you are needing to get from South Jersey and/or South Philadelphia toward West Philadelphia and Montgomery County, then you will be taking the long way.

PennDOT is closing the westbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway (Interstate 76) from University Avenue to the Vine Street Expressway (Interstate 676) from 7 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday for pavement grinding.

“Westbound I-76 traffic coming from New Jersey will be detoured north on Interstate 95 and west on I-676 to westbound I-76,” PennDOT said in a news release. “Local traffic heading to westbound I-76 from east of University Avenue will follow local detours.”

About 130,00 vehicles speed (or inch along due to the heavy traffic) over the stretch of I-76 during normal days, PennDOT has said in the past.

While crews work on the highway, drivers won’t be able to access westbound I-76 from the South Street Bridge, PennDOT said.

The eastbound lanes are not scheduled to be closed over the weekend, but an important eastbound off-ramp will be reduced to one lane (more about that below).