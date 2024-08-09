Philly street resurfacing begins next week. Here’s what to know

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Street resurfacing is coming to some Philadelphia neighborhoods next week.

That means residents can expect temporary road closures and parking restrictions. To avoid being towed, residents are urged to move their cars from the work sites where temporary “No Parking” signs are posted.

Here’s what you need to know:

What does street resurfacing mean?