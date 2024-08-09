Philly street resurfacing begins next week. Here’s what to know
East Mount Airy, East Germantown, West Oak Lane and the area around Fairmount Park will be affected.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Street resurfacing is coming to some Philadelphia neighborhoods next week.
That means residents can expect temporary road closures and parking restrictions. To avoid being towed, residents are urged to move their cars from the work sites where temporary “No Parking” signs are posted.
Here’s what you need to know:
What does street resurfacing mean?
Here’s what the street improvement process entails:
When will street resurfacing take place?
Street resurfacing will begin the week of Monday, Aug. 12, and is expected to wrap up by the end of August. The work will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Will my street be impacted?
The following streets will be affected by resurfacing efforts, according to the schedule announced Thursday by Streets Commissioner Kristin Del Rossi.
Among the affected neighborhoods are East Mount Airy, East Germantown, West Oak Lane and the area around Fairmount Park.
Philadelphia residents can check the complete list of streets scheduled for repaving online.
How long does it take a street to be paved?
The street repaving process can take between three and five weeks, depending on the length and width of the street, as well as weather conditions.
What if my car is towed?
If your car gets towed due to street repaving, you may contact your local police district to retrieve it. Here’s a complete list of Philadelphia police districts.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.