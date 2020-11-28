Philly saw its worst year in recent history for fatal car crashes — and 2020 isn’t even over yet.

The Philadelphia Police Department confirmed 111 fatal automobile crashes between the beginning of January and the end of October, the city’s worst year since 1997, when 137 people were killed. The department’s public database, a tally that includes some fatalities that are still being investigated, recorded 119 deaths, as of press time.

That is a major uptick from 75 people killed by fatal car crashes between January and October 2019, a 54% increase in fatalities. That’s up from a 25% increase reported just a few months ago, a gulf that will continue to widen over the coming month as the city heads into a holiday season historically associated with an uptick in car crashes.

“We have the highest number of traffic fatalities in quite a few years, and it’s happening in a year in which we have reduced driving,” said University of Pennsylvania professor Erick Guerra, who studies crash data. “It’s deeply concerning.”

Unofficial statistics from the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, which has long advocated for traffic safety improvements, indicate the city’s official fatality count understated the true toll — the group’s own tally recorded 125 deaths this year. More recent crashes, like a driver who killed a woman and injured another person after driving the wrong way down a street last week, have yet to be formally recorded in official city statistics.

Of decedents who had been identified by police, about 60% were drivers or passengers, while 40% were pedestrians or cyclists struck and killed by drivers. The latter is more than double the national average, which Guerra attributed to the increased presence of pedestrians in dense cities.