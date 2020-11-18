Pa. coronavirus update: Stay home for Thanksgiving, Farley advises
Pennsylvania reported 6,339 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 281,852. The state reported 110 new fatalities, bringing the total to 9,465 deaths attributable to COVID-19.
On Wednesday, Philadelphia reported 1,560 additional confirmed cases, for a total of 57,201; 17 new deaths were reported, for a total of 1,942.
Stay home for Thanksgiving, Farley advises
Philadelphia’s top health official warns that getting tested for COVID-19 before heading to Thanksgiving dinner is not a foolproof way to keep the virus out of households.
Speaking on WHYY’s “Radio Times” Wednesday, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said testing is not a substitute for masks, social distancing, and staying within the company of your own household.
“Even if you tested negative today and Thanksgiving were tomorrow, you could be turning positive tomorrow because you were exposed a week ago,” said Farley. “It’s right around the time when you go from negative to positive that you’re most infectious.”
The number of new coronavirus cases is rising about 4% per day, according to Farley, meaning the rate of new infections doubles in about 17 days.
College students who have to return home should get tested and go into a strict 14-day quarantine if they have any reason to believe they have been exposed to the virus, he said, but even that’s not a guarantee to keep their families safe.
Ideally, Farley said, the holiday should be limited to members of individual households.
There should be no indoor gatherings during this time when cases are on the rise, he said, but the city can only try and enforce mitigation rules in places such as event spaces and restaurants.
“Gatherings that happen in people’s homes, we’re not going to be there,” he said, “we’re just asking people to do this for their own sake, for the sake of their friends and relatives and for the sake of the city as a whole.”
