Pa. coronavirus update: Stay home for Thanksgiving, Farley advises

Pennsylvania reported 6,339 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 281,852. The state reported 110 new fatalities, bringing the total to 9,465 deaths attributable to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia reported 1,560 additional confirmed cases, for a total of 57,201; 17 new deaths were reported, for a total of 1,942.

Stay home for Thanksgiving, Farley advises

Philadelphia’s top health official warns that getting tested for COVID-19 before heading to Thanksgiving dinner is not a foolproof way to keep the virus out of households.

Speaking on WHYY’s “Radio Times” Wednesday, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said testing is not a substitute for masks, social distancing, and staying within the company of your own household.

“Even if you tested negative today and Thanksgiving were tomorrow, you could be turning positive tomorrow because you were exposed a week ago,” said Farley. “It’s right around the time when you go from negative to positive that you’re most infectious.”