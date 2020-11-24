Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

As Pennsylvania heads into Thanksgiving week, Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced new enforcement measures aimed at businesses, schools and the biggest drinking night of the year.

Businesses will now be penalized if they do not force customers to wear masks indoors, following an existing health advisory.

“If they come inside, they need to follow the procedures,” said Wolf. “We have those signs that say ‘no shirt, no shoes, no service. Well, no mask, no service.”

When businesses do enforce these regulations, they will be shielded from any liability they incur. Such protections, long sought by the state Chamber of Commerce, recently passed through the Pennsylvania state house.

Other new business regulations include a mandate that employees who can work from home must, unless in situations where it is “impossible.” Indoor gatherings are capped at 10% capacity or 500 people max, and outdoor gatherings at 2,500.

The state will also require public K-12 schools providing in-person or hybrid instruction in areas with “substantial transmission” to do more to show that they are following all safety measures, including universal mask use. Failure to fill out this paperwork, which state officials called “attestation,” or violating the safety measures set forth will result in kids being sent home to learn virtually.

Secretary of Health Levine also took aim at the likelihood of superspreader events around the year’s biggest drinking night, Thanksgiving eve, by ordering restaurants and bars to halt all alcohol sales at 5 p.m. this Wednesday.

“When people get together, it leads to an increase in the exchange of the fluids that leads to increased infection,” said Wolf, by way of explanation.

While urging residents to stay home whenever possible, Levine and Wolf did not further restrict business activity itself, allowing gyms, salons, barber shops and restaurants to operate as before, with the same reduced capacity.