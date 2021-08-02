Commissioner Carlton Williams said the administration’s ultimate goal was to enact cleaning services citywide, painting this initiative as the “beta testing” phase for sweeping service.

“We consider it to still be in a test phase for the first couple of months,” he said. “We want to make sure routes are completed and adjust logistically over the next couple of months to ensure we’re delivering service as promised.”

Complaints about parking and funding cuts have left Philadelphia as the only major city lacking a comprehensive street cleaning program. In 2019, following a WHYY News report that found the Philadelphia Parking Authority was still collecting ticket revenue on streets marked for cleaning despite the withering of service, the city pledged to revamp sweeping operations through a pilot program. While the city declared the pilot a success, sweeping was cut again during pandemic-era budget trimming. That funding was restored in the budget passed in June.

The targeted cleaning zones were selected from the dirtiest areas on the city’s Litter Index, which maps reports of dumping and street debris. Seven expanded cleaning pilot areas will soon be marked with no parking signs and see cleaning days from Monday through Friday.

Crews will work on alternating named streets or odd- and even-numbered streets on different days of the week. Alternate side of the street parking intervals will also be staggered based on the time of day: either from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Williams said the department had learned from mistakes made during that initial program, which found conventional sweepers were too large to fit down narrow blocks. While some residents complained about the use of leaf blowers to clean pilot areas, Williams said the blowers would also be used in certain circumstances to dislodge litter.

The city has grappled with an overwhelming tide of trash, which saw household collections increase by 30% last year while sanitation crews were rocked by COVID-19. Related trash collection delays crept into 2021, with sanitation crews reporting high rates of injury, burnout, and turnover.

Williams said the department was overcoming these problems and was equipped to expand into street cleaning.

“It’s always a balancing act,” he said. “But we’ve staffed up and we’re moving forward and getting trash and recycling back to a normal schedule and we’re still hiring for our street sweeping program.”