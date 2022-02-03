Changing the zoning classifications may sound like an innocuous and purely technical alteration, but it has the potential to greatly reshape this stretch of Ridge Avenue ​​bounded by Fountain Street, Umbria Street, Paoli Avenue, Ridge Avenue, Livezey Street, Valley Avenue, and Henry Avenue.

The current zoning of CMX-2.5 allows mixed use buildings up to 45-feet tall. Housing is allowed without legal or bureaucratic challenges, and the code aims to create traditional urban streetfront commerce. Think of your favorite Philadelphia corridors, like Frankford Ave in Fishtown, Passyunk Avenue in South Philly or Germantown Ave in Germantown and Mount Airy. That’s the type of urban form the code encourages — as outlined in the City’s Comprehensive Plan. And indeed the current zoning has attracted new residents to the neighborhood, benefiting existing and new businesses alike.

On the other hand, the newly imposed zoning classification, CA-1, is explicitly designed to accommodate automobile dependent commerce. It makes housing illegal. The zoning requires more parking than the old code mandated, starting at four spaces per 1,000 square feet. The only possible developments without a variance are suburban-style strip malls or shopping centers. In fact, while advocates of the rezoning pointed to the recent construction of a fast-food restaurant on Ridge Avenue as an example of why a rezoning was necessary, this bill would not in fact prohibit more similar development. In fact, it makes it more likely. This contravenes the City’s Lower Northeast District Plan, which calls for transit oriented development (TOD) in this section of the city.

It’s not an exaggeration to say the bill dramatically shifts the future of Ridge Avenue and Roxborough. The nine acres affected could legally accommodate 1,083 housing units under the current zoning. If Mayor Jim Kenney signs the bill into law, that number falls to zero. In one quick ink swipe, the mayor would greatly reduce number of families able to find shelter in the area over the coming years, only exacerbating the city’s housing affordability crisis.