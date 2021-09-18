Philly Council President moves to limit affordable housing zoning bonus in his district

Council President Darrell Clarke introduced legislation today that would ban affordable housing zoning bonuses in virtually all of his North Philadelphia district.

The legislation would exempt Clarke’s 5th Council district from the city’s Mixed-Income Housing Zoning bonuses, which are meant to incentivize developers to voluntarily include affordable housing units in exchange for allowing them to build denser and taller buildings than allowed under base zoning categories.

Earlier this year, South Philadelphia Council member Kenyatta Johnson exempted a portion of his district from the zoning bonuses and the perk has been targeted for further reforms by its creator, Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez.

She said the intent of the program was being undermined by overuse of a provision allowing developers to receive the bonus while opting out of building affordable units by making a payment to the city’s Housing Trust Fund, which pays for low-income housing programs. A bill from Quiñones-Sánchez would make opt-out requirements more stringent and bar projects with fewer than 10 units or those seeking variances for the elimination of required non-residential space from in-kind payments.

While some U.S. cities have moved to abolish more restrictive zoning categories in a bid to produce more housing production, Clarke has increasingly led a charge against increased density and sought to increase council control over development patterns.