Philly Council changes mixed-income housing bonus rules for Southwest Center City

Among a slew of zoning regulation changes passed by City Council on Thursday was one that is generating heat online and in neighborhoods as residents, developers, and politicians clash over the best way to create the affordable housing that most parties agree the city desperately needs.

The latest conflict flared over an amendment to a zoning bill authored by Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson that passed on Thursday. The amendment in question excludes the 19146 zip code from an affordable housing incentive known as the mixed-income housing bonus.

In the rest of the city, developers are allowed to build taller, denser buildings in exchange for including affordable units in the project or paying into the city’s Housing Trust Fund. The amendment exempts developers in the 19146 zip from the option to pay in, mandating they include affordable units on site if they get the bonus.

“We just want to make sure that we are providing affordable units,” Johnson said. “I have to remind people when we talk about planning and zoning codes in the city of Philadelphia that we’re a city of neighborhoods. Every neighborhood has their own needs and concerns.”

Bound by Broad Street and the Schuylkill River, Pine to Tasker Streets, 19146, in 2018, ranked as one of the nation’s fastest-gentrifying ZIP codes. Encompassing Southwest Center City, Grays Ferry, and most of Point Breeze, the ZIP code has seen a development boom yet most units have sold for prices far out of reach to the average Philadelphian.

Johnson and other supporters of the amendment said the change aims to interrupt that trend, foster economic integration, and reduce displacement from the district, where Johnson himself grew up.