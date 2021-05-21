In the latest push to force developers to prioritize affordable housing, Councilmembers Maria Quiñones-Sánchez and Jamie Gauthier are pushing for more stringent requirements for developers if they want to take advantage of the city’s mixed-income bonus.

In the current voluntary program that went into law September of 2018, developers are allowed to build taller, denser buildings in exchange for affordable units in the projects or paying into the city’s Housing Trust Fund.

The idea was to incentivize developers to make additional units, but the overwhelming majority of developers who are opting for it aren’t making them. Of all developments built last year, 33 developers took advantage of the bonus but only three developers built 17 affordable units altogether. The other 30 made payments totaling $3.6 million to the city fund.

That isn’t the result Quiñones-Sánchez had in mind and she’s on a mission to update it with her new bill.

The legislation “better reflects the current development pressures that we’re finding in neighborhoods by incentivizing on-site units and then increasing fees where folks take the payment in lieu,” Quiñones-Sánchez said. “We want to get to the creation of actual units…This is a mixed income housing program and we need the units more than we need the fee.”

Quinones-Sanchez said the mixed-income bonus, in both iterations, aims to create more housing. But there is another goal too — the legislation was always intended to mitigate gentrification and economic segregation by ensuring that new development in desirable neighborhoods would include units affordable to people who may otherwise be vulnerable to displacement. Originally, Quinones-Sanchez pushed for a mandatory requirement that developers include affordable units in new residential construction.