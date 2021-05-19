Philly to launch loan fund for Black and brown affordable housing developers

Philadelphia is preparing to launch a new city-backed loan fund designed to increase access to capital for Black and brown developers building affordable housing in Philly.

Seeded with roughly $11 million in city funds, the Philadelphia Accelerator Fund is a public-private partnership designed to provide flexible funds to Black and brown developers facing systemic barriers to traditional bank financing.

Modeled after San Francisco’s Housing Accelerator Fund, which offers loans to nonprofit affordable housing developers so they can compete with market-rate builders to buy buildings and land, the idea came out of discussions that happened during the creation of the city’s 2018 Housing for Equity action plan, said Greg Heller, vice president of community investments at Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation and the director of the fund.

“What we heard over and over again was that developers who are trying to build affordable housing and invest in neighborhoods were having a hard time getting capital from banks and traditional sources,” Heller said.

Heller and his colleagues are now working to raise another $30 million dollars by the fall. Once they hit that goal, the fund can begin offering loans and investment opportunities. In five years, the Fund wants to raise more than $100 million, produce 6,000 affordable housing units, and leverage more than $1 billion in total developmental costs.