A member of Philadelphia City Council wants to put a permanent cap on third-party restaurant delivery changes. Councilmember Cherelle Parker said some third-party delivery companies want to charge up to 40% of the cost of food for delivery and that’s just unfair.

“We’re not going to allow these third party delivery firms to gouge our restaurant industry,” said Parker. “They are the heartbeat of our neighborhoods. We are trying to keep our neighborhood commercial corridors thriving.”

Parker said the bill is building on a collaborative effort with the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association that started earlier in the pandemic and temporarily capped the fees. “As the pandemic set in in 2020, those fees from third-party food delivery apps were high. Almost 35%-40% percent of the total bill, doing what? Almost taking away a restaurant’s entire margin.”