What 4 of Philly Council’s fiercest housing advocates plan to fight for this fall

Third District Councilmember

A forthcoming bill seeks to make the city’s process for selling its vacant land more friendly for grassroots groups driven by “community-minded” development and permanent affordability.

Under Gauthier’s legislation, these so-called Community Land Trusts would be able to lease parcels from the Philadelphia Land Bank for five years, an option that does not currently exist. The five years would give these entities time to develop a full plan for the land, as well as raise all the funding needed to purchase it when the lease is up. They would be eligible for a lease as long as they can demonstrate they have the organizational capacity to make those things happen, and have a clear pathway for site control.

As it stands, CLTs must have everything lined up, including full funding, before they apply to acquire vacant land from the city, making it very challenging for them to compete against monied private developers, said Gauthier.

“This levels the playing field,” she said.

“It will help to ensure that more of the considerable amount of vacant land that we have remains in community control and is put towards things that can benefit our community, particularly permanently affordable housing in desirable neighborhoods and amenity-rich neighborhoods. And I also think it will help to ensure that our city prioritizes that for the vacant land that we own.”

Gauthier hopes to introduce the legislation this fall.

Gauthier, along with Seventh District Councilmember Maria D. Quiñones-Sánchez, is also slated to move forward on a zoning bill introduced during last session’s final full meeting before summer recess.

The Mixed-Income Neighborhoods Overlay bill, viewed as an evolution of existing city law, targets gentrifying areas in the Third and Seventh council districts. It would require developers building new properties with 10 or more units to have a 20% affordability component.

Under the mandatory inclusionary zoning bill, developers must make 10% of their units affordable. To achieve the other 10%, developers have options. They can make more affordable units on-site; build more affordable units off-site but within a half-mile of the original project; or replace it with a “dramatically increased contribution” to the city’s Housing Trust Fund, which is used to build more affordable housing in the city.

Right now, the affordability component is voluntary. Developers can either make some of their units affordable or make a payment to the trust fund. More often than not, said Gauthier, they choose the latter, further fueling gentrification in sections of her district, including University City.

“We see this as a way of ensuring that people of all income levels can live and can continue to live in desirable neighborhoods,” said Gauthier.

At-Large Councilmember

In response to a recent report from the Pew Charitable Trusts, as well as personal experience, Gilmore-Richardson has a multi-pronged plan to address the city’s tangled title crisis.

A tangled title occurs when the person living in a house does not legally own the house. For example, a son or daughter moves into the family home after a parent dies, but doesn’t update the deed.

Gilmore-Richardson’s first order of business will be to introduce a resolution calling for hearings on the issue, which would focus on the areas of the city most impacted, which tend to be those with relatively low housing values, low incomes, and high poverty rates, according to the Pew study.

Additionally, according to the Pew study, predominantly Black neighborhoods are hardest-hit, while majority white neighborhoods are least affected.

In partnership with the Philadelphia Register of Wills and the city’s Records Department, Gilmore-Richardson said she will also introduce a bill that will see funeral homes provide clients information about tangled titles, including how to figure out who legally owns a particular property and how to transfer ownership to another person.

Additionally, she said she is working with the Records Department to develop ways to support people with a tangled tangle who face the prospect of having to pay for delinquent real estate taxes tied to the property if they transfer legal ownership to themselves.

Gilmore-Richardson said the goal is to keep people in their homes and avoid situations where people lose their properties because they can’t afford to pay off that debt and pay a probate lawyer to get their name on the deed.

“We want to try to help eliminate those issues so that more Philadelphians can maintain their homes and their generational legacy and wealth,” she said.

According to the Pew study, Philadelphia has more than 10,000 tangled titles affecting real estate worth more than $1.1 billion.