Philadelphia City Councilmembers Maria Quiñones Sánchez and Jamie Gauthier are reviving a push for mandatory inclusionary housing with a new overlay that would require developers building in certain areas to include affordable homes in new residential projects containing 10 or more units.

Dubbed the Mixed-Income Neighborhoods Overlay Bill, the legislation targets specific gentrifying tracts in the third and seventh council districts represented by the two councilmembers.

“I don’t think we can leave it up to developers to decide to supply affordable housing out of the kindness of their hearts when many of them are operating to maximize profit,” Third District Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said.

Gauthier said she is hoping to target University City in particular, a section of her West Philadelphia district where property values and rents have steadily risen while demographics have become whiter and wealthier.

Quiñones Sánchez said they modeled the new legislation after the American Street Overlay in the Kensington section of her North Philadelphia district.

That overlay allows more density in exchange for affordable housing. It requires a 20% affordability component in any new development with 10 or more residential units. Under the bill, developers must make 10% of their units affordable. To achieve the other 10%, developers can either make additional affordable units on-site, build more units off-site but within a half-mile of the original project, or replace it with payment to the Housing Trust Fund.