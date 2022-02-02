Philadelphia Democrat leaders unanimously selected State Rep. Mike Driscoll to fill the Northeast Philly City Council seat left vacant after Bobby Henon resigned last month following his conviction on federal corruption charges.

Driscoll, who represents Northeast Philadelphia in the Pennsylvania House, was the only candidate for the post, said former City Controller Alan Butkovitz, one of the ward leaders who voted in the special election for Henon’s successor, held last week at the Ashburner Inn.

“It really was a very celebratory event, and it was pretty remarkable in my experience and that nobody in the preceding weeks or months had even uttered the possibility that they might consider running for the seat,” said Butkovitz of the election.