Philadelphia City Council considers changing ethics rules

Clarke would not say the move came as a result of the conviction of Councilmember Bobby Henon last month on corruption charges.

“It actually has more to do with some recent legislation as it relates to potential conflicts. … We are moving, as we move to a new year, to do a number of things internally within Council to ensure that we police ourselves … So, this will do that. It will also establish a clear, transparent process, and we want to make sure that we all comply.”

Clarke went on to reinforce his claim that the legislation was not related to the Henon conviction by saying that Henon was not involved in the type of conflict of interest that this bill addresses. Clarke made it clear this isn’t the final change when it comes to ethics, and to expect more coming in the new year.

The bill will receive a full hearing. A vote will not be scheduled until sometime in 2022.