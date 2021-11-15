John Dougherty and Bobby Henon convicted of conspiracy in federal corruption trial

Demands small and large

The wiretaps provided a window on Dougherty’s constant communications with a who’s who of Philadelphia political figures. Mayor Jim Kenney, a longtime close ally of Dougherty, chatted with the union leader about a proposed update to the city’s plumbing code in one recorded conversation, and was frequently mentioned on other calls.

In one call, Dougherty recounted a conversation in which then-mayor Michael Nutter urged him to stop blocking the Comcast bill, and in another he told Henon that former mayor John Street would attend a football game at Local 98’s expense.

Council President Darrell Clarke was heard cursing and commiserating with Henon about Councilmember David Oh’s call for an audit of the parking authority. Councilmember Helen Gym asked Henon whether she needed to note on a financial disclosure form that Local 98 had given her a ticket to an Eagles game. (He erroneously told her she did not.) Hockeimer quoted messages from former mayor and governor Edward Rendell and several other people requesting Dougherty’s advice.

The evidence presented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Richard Barrett, Frank Costello, and Bea Witzleben also included text messages, emails, fundraising letters, financial records, photographs, and videos of City Council hearings. Over five weeks of testimony, the jury often heard from the prosecution’s main witness, FBI Special Agent Jason Blake, along with 52 other people.

They included many character witnesses who described Henon’s work on behalf of families during the pandemic, children’s recreation programs, police officers shot in the line of duty, and a Black church battling racially-tinged opposition to a building project, among other causes.

Courtney Voss, Henon’s chief of staff with whom he was having an affair, gave emotional testimony in which she defended him as a passionately pro-labor public servant who at one point in the pandemic was providing groceries for 800 Northeast Philadelphia families in need.

“Bobby isn’t just a supporter of labor,” she said, quoting one of his campaign slogans. “He is labor.”

Voss described how Henon helped her during her financially calamitous attempt to renovate a historic home in 2015 and 2016. That effort that led him to solicit a bribe of window glass for the home from Ashdale, who heads a glaziers (window installers) union in addition to formerly chairing the PPA board.

The corrupt acts the council member undertook ranged from the almost trivial — agreeing to call a hearing on towing companies after Dougherty angrily complained about his car being towed, but then never following through — to weighty actions like holding up the renewal of the Comcast franchise, a deal worth tens of millions of dollars in city tax revenue.

The council member aided Dougherty’s personal ambitions, threatening to schedule hearings on a city plumbing code update in order to pressure the plumbers union, who opposed Dougherty’s bid to head the Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council, an umbrella group of unions.

Prosecutors said Henon supported the city’s controversial soda tax in 2016 in part to retaliate against the Teamsters union, which includes beverage truck drivers.

The Teamsters had tangled with Dougherty over a union picket of the Pennsylvania Convention Center, declined to endorse Kevin Dougherty in his primary run for Supreme Court, and ran a television commercial that criticized the Local 98 leader. Defense attorneys responded by showing that Henon’s staff had started working on new soda tax proposal months before he and John Dougherty talked about the Teamsters.

On two occasions, Henon helped Dougherty get the Departments of Licenses & Inspection to issue stop-work orders on the installation of MRI machines at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Dougherty told Henon to call Carlton Williams, the L&I commissioner at the time, because the work was being done by out-of-state, non-union workers.

Henon also was offered or took bribes from two other sources. One was Ashdale, an old friend who asked Henon to vote against Oh’s bill requesting an audit of the PPA and promised to cover the cost of Voss’s window glass. After the FBI raids revealed Henon was under federal investigation, Ashdale ended up refusing to pay for the windows.

The other briber was Gardler, president of CWA Local 13000, who gave Henon $13,000 in campaign contributions in exchange for holding a hearing that created negative publicity for Verizon. CWA was on strike against the company at the time. Neither Ashdale nor Gardler were charged.

More trials to come

The U.S. Justice Department has been targeting Dougherty for at least 15 years. An investigation in 2006 ended without him being charged but resulted in the indictment of a friend with the same last name, Donald Dougherty, who pleaded guilty to theft, tax evasion, and making false statements.

In addition to Monday’s convictions, the current federal investigation has previously produced a guilty plea from George Peltz, a childhood friend of John Dougherty’s and owner of the Berlin, New Jersey-based MJK Electric. In 2019, Peltz pleaded guilty to four criminal counts, including tax evasion, theft of union funds, and unlawful payments to Dougherty, to whom he provided $57,000 in home and office improvements at no charge between 2012 and 2015.

Dougherty pressured Comcast to steer work to MJK, according to testimony during the current trial. MJK charged rates up to 10 times higher than Comcast’s standard rates, and over the next three years was paid more than $9 million for projects that included wiring the Wells Fargo Center for the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

The case decided Monday is the first of three simultaneous criminal prosecutions involving Dougherty. It was originally part of a 116-count grand jury indictment brought in 2019 against him, Henon, and six others affiliated with Local 98, which Schmehl later split into two trials.

The other half of the indictment alleges that Dougherty and the six others embezzled $600,000 from Local 98 to pay for groceries, restaurant dinners, and personal travel. A start date for that trial has not yet been set.

An additional, 19-count federal indictment in March charged Dougherty and his nephew Gregory Fiocca with conspiracy and extortion for allegedly threatening “violence and economic harm” on a contractor if he did not continue employing and paying Fiocca, even for hours he didn’t work.

And in yet another federal case, the U.S. Department of Labor in January filed a civil suit to remove Dougherty and a slate of other union executives from their posts at Local 98. They are accused of intimidating and threatening other members who tried to challenge them during the union’s June 2020 election.

Initially scheduled to start in September 2020, the trial was repeatedly postponed, due in part to a pandemic-related backlog in the federal courts. The start of jury deliberations was delayed last week for a day after a juror tested positive for COVID-19 and was excused from the trial. The remaining jurors all tested negative.