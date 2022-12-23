Local 98 employees plead guilty to fraud, embezzling union assets

Michael Neill, the former head of Local 98’s Apprentice Training Fund, pleaded guilty to four counts of embezzling labor union assets, one count of theft from a union employee benefit plan, and one count for falsifying a tax document.

Marita Crawford, formerly Local 98’s political director, pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud. Former employees Niko Rodriguez and Brian Fiocca each pleaded guilty to six counts of embezzling labor union assets.

The four defendants, all from Philadelphia, are scheduled to be sentenced in April 2023.