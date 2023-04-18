Convicted former Philly Councilmember Bobby Henon reports to federal prison in bribery case

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Former Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon reported to federal prison at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey on Monday to begin serving a three-and-a-half-year sentence.

Henon was convicted of bribery in a case tied to former labor leader John Dougherty.

Henon was backed by union money and support during his time on council, even drawing a salary from Local 98, in addition to his city paycheck.

Prosecutors said that money was a bribe from Dougherty, in exchange for personal and professional favors.

Earlier this year, federal prosecutors were pushing for up to 10 years in prison, but Henon’s lawyers were hoping to avoid prison time.

The lenient sentence was due, in part, to the approximately 180 letters the judge received from Henon’s constituents, friends and colleagues vouching for his character.

Following his prison sentence, Henon will have three years of supervised release.

Henon was elected in 2011 and has represented his district for three terms.