​​A jury on Monday found City Councilmember Bobby Henon and electricians union boss John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty guilty of conspiracy and other charges in the federal corruption case against them.

Dougherty, business manager at Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, was convicted of eight of the 11 charges he faced and Henon 10 of 18 counts.

The verdict comes more than six years after the FBI began wiretapping phones belonging to Henon and Dougherty, and five years after the federal investigation exploded into public view.

The two men each face up to 20 years in jail for the most serious of the charges, although they can argue for shorter terms and can appeal their convictions.