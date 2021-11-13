Jury in Henon, Dougherty bribery trial to continue deliberations on Monday

The jury in the corruption trial of Councilman Robert Henon and electricians union leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty ended its third day of deliberations Friday without reaching a verdict.

The jurors will resume consideration of the charges Monday morning, taking the trial into its seventh week, Judge Jeffrey Schmehl said.

Over the course of Friday, the judge occasionally called the prosecutors and defense attorneys into his chambers to discuss matters raised by the jury, which may include legal questions or requests to see or hear evidence again.