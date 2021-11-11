As the jury in the federal corruption trial of City Councilmember Bobby Henon and labor leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty continues its second day of deliberations, the jurors asked the judge Thursday morning to re-read them guidance on when campaign contributions may be considered bribes.

The request shows the jury is deliberating on charges that Henon held a City Council hearing in April 2016 in exchange for bribes from the Communication Workers of America union, which gave him three contributions worth a combined $13,000 in the period before and after the hearing. The charges are among those targeting only Henon and not Dougherty.

The jurors’ question may also indicate they are nearing the end of their deliberations. The CWA-related counts are listed toward the bottom of the verdict sheet where they mark their decisions, although they could be considering the counts in a different order.