FBI wiretaps capture union pres telling Philly council member to make Verizon ‘sweat’
Prosecutors in Councilmember Bobby Henon’s federal corruption trial Thursday played hours of video of a 2016 council hearing during which the Northeast Philly lawmaker accused Verizon of withholding information about its fiber-optic cable buildout.
Jurors are already familiar with the hearing from testimony on Wednesday and earlier in the trial, which is in its second week. Henon is accused of taking bribes from the Communications Workers of America union in the form of $13,000 in campaign donations in exchange for holding the hearing.
CWA Local 13000 was on strike against Verizon at the time. In the preceding months, the union’s president, Jim Gardler, was heard on FBI wiretaps asking Henon to make company officials “sweat a little bit” and to help bring Verizon negative publicity.
The April 2016 hearing was ostensibly held to review the status of the seven-year-long Fios buildout, which was supposed to have been completed two months earlier. CWA and activists from the Media Mobilizing Project, among others, accused Verizon of failing to meet its obligation to make cable-TV service available to all city households by the deadline.
During the hearing, Henon and several other councilmembers — Brian O’Neill, Helen Gym, Allan Domb, and Derek Green — quiz Verizon executives and city officials about households that still did not have access to Fios despite the completion of the buildout. Verizon was allowed exceptions to the buildout deadline for problems such as delayed city permits, inaccessible private properties, and issues out of the company’s direct control, such as a strike.
Henon repeatedly hammers Verizon officials for supposedly not providing information he requested during an earlier meeting as well as information needed by the city’s Office of Innovation and Technology. He also holds up a copy of an audit of a Verizon buildout in New York, which concluded the company had delayed providing information needed to verify cable lines had been installed.
“We’re having this hearing because of your lack of communication, lack of data, your lack of workforce,” Henon said, to loud applause from hundreds of CWA members who packed the council chamber. “I have no faith and confidence that the information we’re hearing is factual and truthful.”
A Verizon executive, Doug Smith, told Henon in the hearing that he and his staff have no recollection of him asking them for information at the prior meeting. An official from the city’s Office of Innovation and Technology also testified this week that he didn’t know of any information Verizon had failed to provide. It’s unclear if the jury will hear testimony from Verizon.
Questions from prosecutors and evidence they have presented suggests they will argue that Henon accused Verizon of withholding information in order to satisfy CWA’s request that he help embarrass the company, rather than because Verizon had actually failed to provide him with requested data.
The trial is taking place two years after federal prosecutors brought a sprawling 116-count indictment against Henon, electricians union boss Johnny “Doc” Dougherty, and several people with ties to the union.
The charges have been split into two trials, with the current case focusing on the actions Henon allegedly took on behalf of Dougherty, CWA, and former Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) chairman Joseph Ashdale. Bribery charges against Dougherty are also part of the current trial.
