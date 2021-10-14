FBI wiretaps capture union pres telling Philly council member to make Verizon ‘sweat’

Prosecutors in Councilmember Bobby Henon’s federal corruption trial Thursday played hours of video of a 2016 council hearing during which the Northeast Philly lawmaker accused Verizon of withholding information about its fiber-optic cable buildout.

Jurors are already familiar with the hearing from testimony on Wednesday and earlier in the trial, which is in its second week. Henon is accused of taking bribes from the Communications Workers of America union in the form of $13,000 in campaign donations in exchange for holding the hearing.

CWA Local 13000 was on strike against Verizon at the time. In the preceding months, the union’s president, Jim Gardler, was heard on FBI wiretaps asking Henon to make company officials “sweat a little bit” and to help bring Verizon negative publicity.

The April 2016 hearing was ostensibly held to review the status of the seven-year-long Fios buildout, which was supposed to have been completed two months earlier. CWA and activists from the Media Mobilizing Project, among others, accused Verizon of failing to meet its obligation to make cable-TV service available to all city households by the deadline.