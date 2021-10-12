‘He said he could have me replaced’: City official alleges threat from Johnny Doc

Building union leader Johnny “Doc” Dougherty threatened the former head of Philadelphia’s Department of Licenses & Inspections during a meeting in Councilmember Bobby Henon’s office, saying he could have the commissioner fired, according to testimony heard Tuesday in federal court.

Carlton Williams, the former L&I commissioner who now leads the Streets Department, testified as part of the federal corruption trial of Henon and Dougherty, who leads Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. The second week of testimony began Tuesday.

Williams said he went to Henon’s office in July 2014 to discuss possible building code violations at a Center City construction site and was surprised to see Dougherty there. Dougherty began talking about the city’s responsibility in a building collapse on Market Street the previous year in which six people died.

L&I’s oversight of building demolitions was under scrutiny after the collapse and Williams later faced pressure to resign.

“At some point in the meeting he said he could have me replaced,” Williams said during questioning by a federal prosecutor. “I took it as an idle threat and pretty much moved on to ask why I was here.”

The meeting is one of several instances prosecutors have presented where Henon appears to have helped Dougherty pressure L&I to find violations at non-union construction sites. The project in question, the Goldtex Apartments building near 12th and Vine streets, was the subject of a long-running feud between the developers and construction unions, including Local 98.