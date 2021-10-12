‘He said he could have me replaced’: City official alleges threat from Johnny Doc
Building union leader Johnny “Doc” Dougherty threatened the former head of Philadelphia’s Department of Licenses & Inspections during a meeting in Councilmember Bobby Henon’s office, saying he could have the commissioner fired, according to testimony heard Tuesday in federal court.
Carlton Williams, the former L&I commissioner who now leads the Streets Department, testified as part of the federal corruption trial of Henon and Dougherty, who leads Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. The second week of testimony began Tuesday.
Williams said he went to Henon’s office in July 2014 to discuss possible building code violations at a Center City construction site and was surprised to see Dougherty there. Dougherty began talking about the city’s responsibility in a building collapse on Market Street the previous year in which six people died.
L&I’s oversight of building demolitions was under scrutiny after the collapse and Williams later faced pressure to resign.
“At some point in the meeting he said he could have me replaced,” Williams said during questioning by a federal prosecutor. “I took it as an idle threat and pretty much moved on to ask why I was here.”
The meeting is one of several instances prosecutors have presented where Henon appears to have helped Dougherty pressure L&I to find violations at non-union construction sites. The project in question, the Goldtex Apartments building near 12th and Vine streets, was the subject of a long-running feud between the developers and construction unions, including Local 98.
At the time, then-U.S. Rep. Bob Brady and others compared Goldtex to the Market Street demolition, saying the union complaints were aimed at preventing another disaster. The Goldtex developers rejected the comparison, calling it “fear-mongering” by union supporters.
Williams said he visited the Goldtex site after the meeting in Henon’s office to see whether there were any violations. While the project had been cited previously, the problems Dougherty alleged — a ceiling ladder blocking a fire exit, and a mechanical space being used as a loft — either did not occur or did not violate regulations, he said.
The commissioner discussed other times he was personally involved in investigating complaints from Henon. He said the council member called him two to three times a month, more often than other council members, to report potential violations such as work being done by unlicensed contractors. Henon also headed a council committee on L&I and advocated for better funding and staffing for the department, Williams said.
Williams also spoke briefly about complaints related to the installation of two MRI machines by non-union workers at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) in July and August 2015. According to one set of bribery charges, Dougherty and Henon tried to get L&I to stop the installation of the machines.
A city inspector testified last week that he saw no violations when visiting one of the MRI rooms in July, but after conferring with Williams his superiors at L&I told him to issue a stop-work order nonetheless. This morning Williams said he did not recall being involved in the July complaint. Henon did call him about a second MRI installation in August, and in that case an inspector determined a violation had occurred and issued a stop-work order.
Asked about whether responding to council members’ requests took time away from his other responsibilities, Williams said, “That was my job.”
“You didn’t prioritize Henon’s calls over any other member of City Council, or any other member of government, or really any other citizen of the city and county of Philadelphia?” asked Henon’s defense attorney Brian McMonagle.
“That’s correct,” Williams said.
One of the complaints concerned the installation of LED screens at Lincoln Financial Field in 2014, which was being done by members of the sheet metal workers union rather than electricians. In that case, Williams decided the sheet metal workers were qualified to do the work.
Another complaint alleging dangerous work was being done at the Westin Hotel on Market Street in 2015 was determined to be unfounded. Dougherty initiated that complaint during a visit to the hotel, according to evidence presented last week.
Willams also discussed a violation issued against Local 98 itself in June 2015 for posting oversized campaign signs on its offices near 16th and Spring Garden streets. The signs were for Jim Kenney, then a mayoral candidate, and Dougherty’s brother Kevin Dougherty, who was running for state Supreme Court.
Prosecutors allege that Henon took a number of official actions as a council member for Dougherty in exchange for a $70,000 salary for a no-show job at Local 98. The defense argues that Henon earned his salary, that he acted legitimately on behalf of his constituents, and no bribery occurred.
The trial comes two years after federal prosecutors brought a 116-count indictment against Dougherty, Henon, and several others with ties to Local 98. The charges have been split into two trials, with the current case focusing on the actions Henon allegedly took on behalf of Dougherty and others.
In addition to the charges relating to Dougherty, Henon is accused of taking bribes from former Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) chairman Joseph Ashdale and from an official of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) union.
The trial is expected to last another four to five weeks.
Disclosure: The Electricians Union Local 98 represents engineers at WHYY.
Subscribe to PlanPhilly