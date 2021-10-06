‘Just John’s little guy’: FBI wiretaps reveal power play between union leader, council member
Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon’s alleged corrupt advocacy on behalf of the political ambitions of union leader Johnny “Doc” Dougherty, his boss at Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, took center stage on the second day of the federal corruption trial of the two men.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Costello played a series of phone recordings from FBI wiretaps in September 2015 that traced Dougherty’s successful efforts, with assistance from Henon and others, to win election as head of the Building & Construction Trades Council, an umbrella group of more than 50 unions.
The position came with a $147,714 salary in 2016, in addition to the $254,731 Dougherty earned from Local 98.
Over the course of a few hours on the day of the election, the recordings capture Henon and Dougherty discussing their vote-whipping strategy, and Henon calling others to discuss opposition from the Teamsters and Plumbers unions to Dougherty’s candidacy. In one call, he said he would use his City Council position to pressure the plumbers.
“The plumbers are acting like total d****,” Henon told then-state Rep. William Keller in one call. “I’m going to call the shots here.” Speaking about a plumbers union leader, Henon said, “I’m going to teach him a f****** lesson” by introducing legislation to change the city’s plumbing code against the union’s wishes.
That legislation to modernize local city plumbing regulations by abolishing rules that the union had a role in crafting and adhering to an international code that could affect demand for union workers plays a key role in the government’s case against Henon and Dougherty. The federal case depends on proving that Henon took official action such as delaying the plumbing code legislation based on orders from Dougherty.
The same day that Henon told Keller that he would be teaching the plumbers a lesson, Dougherty made a triumphant call to Local 98’s political director, Marita Crawford, with an update. The union leader told her that after tightly directing the councilmember’s lobbying efforts, he won the Trades election by a wide margin. Henon had done him a favor, he said.
“You know, I beat up Bobby Henon. He was f****** awesome,” Dougherty said. “He took his f****** ward leader hat off, he took his f****** councilman hat off… He was just f****** John’s little guy.”
“Good,” Crawford responded.
Federal prosecutors argue that the recordings and other evidence show that Henon served as Dougherty’s personal councilmember on retainer, doing the union leader’s bidding in exchange for his salary for a no-show job at Local 98.
Attorneys for Henon and Dougherty reject all the charges, arguing that Henon performed work for the union, no bribery occurred, and their allegedly corrupt actions were actually legal activities on behalf of their constituents and union members.
Testimony continues this afternoon with Costello expected to play more recordings while questioning FBI Special Agent Jason Blake about their contents. They include calls relating to a long-running labor dispute at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and the city’s sweetened-beverage tax, which Dougherty allegedly asked Henon to support as retaliation against a Teamsters union whose members drive soda trucks.
In texts sent over wiretapped phones, Henon and Dougherty messaged about a commercial critical of the union leader they thought the Teamsters had financed and how they could get revenge via the soda tax.
“I just saw the Carpenters and Teamsters commercial with you in it. I’m going to f*** them big time, just so you know,” Henon texted to Henon, according to FBI transcripts.
Dougherty soon responded to a call from the Local 98 president Brian Burrows, who was angry about the ad.
“Now let me tell you what Bobby Henon’s going to do,” Dougherty told Burrows in the FBI recording. “And he’s already talked to Jimmy Kenney. They’re going to start to put a tax on soda again.”
Dougherty told him that the tax would cost the Teamsters 100 jobs in the city.
The same morning, Henon texted back his old friend and union boss.
“I’m f****** them,” he wrote. “They see the polls and know that nothing will change the outcome. I’m just so mad but … I will be smart about it but there will be consequences.”
It turned out another Local 98 rival, the carpenters union, financed the ad.
The trial comes two years after federal prosecutors brought a sprawling 116-count indictment against Dougherty, Henon and several members of the local electricians union. The charges have been split into two trials, with the current case focusing on the actions Henon allegedly took on behalf of Dougherty and others.
In addition to the charges relating to Dougherty, Henon is accused of taking bribes from former Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) chairman Joseph Ashdale and from an official of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) union.
The trial started Monday and is expected to last five to six weeks.
