Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon’s alleged corrupt advocacy on behalf of the political ambitions of union leader Johnny “Doc” Dougherty, his boss at Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, took center stage on the second day of the federal corruption trial of the two men.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Costello played a series of phone recordings from FBI wiretaps in September 2015 that traced Dougherty’s successful efforts, with assistance from Henon and others, to win election as head of the Building & Construction Trades Council, an umbrella group of more than 50 unions.

The position came with a $147,714 salary in 2016, in addition to the $254,731 Dougherty earned from Local 98.

Over the course of a few hours on the day of the election, the recordings capture Henon and Dougherty discussing their vote-whipping strategy, and Henon calling others to discuss opposition from the Teamsters and Plumbers unions to Dougherty’s candidacy. In one call, he said he would use his City Council position to pressure the plumbers.

“The plumbers are acting like total d****,” Henon told then-state Rep. William Keller in one call. “I’m going to call the shots here.” Speaking about a plumbers union leader, Henon said, “I’m going to teach him a f****** lesson” by introducing legislation to change the city’s plumbing code against the union’s wishes.

That legislation to modernize local city plumbing regulations by abolishing rules that the union had a role in crafting and adhering to an international code that could affect demand for union workers plays a key role in the government’s case against Henon and Dougherty. The federal case depends on proving that Henon took official action such as delaying the plumbing code legislation based on orders from Dougherty.

The same day that Henon told Keller that he would be teaching the plumbers a lesson, Dougherty made a triumphant call to Local 98’s political director, Marita Crawford, with an update. The union leader told her that after tightly directing the councilmember’s lobbying efforts, he won the Trades election by a wide margin. Henon had done him a favor, he said.

“You know, I beat up Bobby Henon. He was f****** awesome,” Dougherty said. “He took his f****** ward leader hat off, he took his f****** councilman hat off… He was just f****** John’s little guy.”

“Good,” Crawford responded.