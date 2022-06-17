City Council passes bill to end ‘prison gerrymandering’ in Philly

In an effort to tackle a phenomenon known as “prison gerrymandering,” Philadelphia will now count state and county prisoners as residents of their home districts instead of the facilities where they are incarcerated.

Under legislation passed by City Council on Thursday, nearly 7,800 incarcerated people will be reapportioned into the city’s 10 Council districts based on each person’s last known address during the 2020 census.

The plan, introduced by Council President Darrell Clarke and backed by the Kenney administration, means that the population of each district will increase by between roughly 500 and 1,500 residents. The changes will be reflected in a revised Council map, but are small enough that the district boundary lines approved in February do not need to be redrawn.

Each Council district will now average 161,000 residents.

“This is a best practice and the right thing to do when you’re drawing political boundaries,” said Pat Chrismas, policy director for the Committee of Seventy, which advocated for the legislation.

“Ultimately, if the numbers are high enough, you can inflate the political power of the area where the prison is located and diminish the political power, the voting power of the communities where folks who are incarcerated are from. This can play out on the local level. It plays out at the state level as well,” he said.