The sound of chainsaws rang out Friday morning as city officials announced an expanded effort to clear out alleyways choked off by trees and other vegetation.

Councilmembers joined neighbors in the 3700 block of Sydenham St. to kick off the tree cleanup. The narrow alley looked more like a rainforest than a passable walkway, with vegetation climbing up homes and blocking access.

A tree-cutting crew entered the alley and began removing the vegetation, which included vines that snaked up the backs of homes, and a 30-foot tree that started out as a weed, said Council President Darrell Clarke. Clarke wanted to take to the tree with the chainsaw himself, but was stopped by workers who wouldn’t let him do it for insurance purposes.

“Ultimately the tangled dangerous mess is messy, unsightly and makes it difficult to remove these trees because of the enormous expense that comes with trying to remove them,” said Councilmember Cindy Bass.