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On a chilly Monday in November, about a dozen friends sat in folding chairs eating pumpkin pie on the corner of a grassy lot as traffic roared above from the nearby Roosevelt Expressway in Nicetown.

Just feet away from their “friendsgiving” table, a mound of bagged trash and old food and drink containers sat strewn around the base of a stop sign.

The friends hosting this unusual gathering were neighborhood residents and advocates with the Clean Philadelphia NOW coalition, highlighting what they say is the repeated nature of illegal dumping, despite the city’s efforts to clean it up.

“It’s dumped on every day,” said Patricia Ford, a block captain in the Nicetown neighborhood and a member of the coalition who lives around the corner from the lot. She said she has found pieces of plaster walls, living room furniture and even a toilet.