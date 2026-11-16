Philly anti-illegal dumping advocates host ‘friendsgiving’ at chronic dump site in Nicetown
“Because it's eventually cleaned, they think that they can just continue to dump there,” said a nearby block captain.
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On a chilly Monday in November, about a dozen friends sat in folding chairs eating pumpkin pie on the corner of a grassy lot as traffic roared above from the nearby Roosevelt Expressway in Nicetown.
Just feet away from their “friendsgiving” table, a mound of bagged trash and old food and drink containers sat strewn around the base of a stop sign.
The friends hosting this unusual gathering were neighborhood residents and advocates with the Clean Philadelphia NOW coalition, highlighting what they say is the repeated nature of illegal dumping, despite the city’s efforts to clean it up.
“It’s dumped on every day,” said Patricia Ford, a block captain in the Nicetown neighborhood and a member of the coalition who lives around the corner from the lot. She said she has found pieces of plaster walls, living room furniture and even a toilet.
“Because it’s eventually cleaned, they think that they can just continue to dump there,” she added. “That’s the problem.”
The group has documented, through a crowd-sourced mapping effort, what they say are over 200 of these chronic illegal dumping hotspots in the city, with over 50 in the Nicetown-Tioga and Hunting Park neighborhoods alone.
The coalition says the issue is due to inadequate prevention and enforcement of anti-dumping laws by the city of Philadelphia.
“It’s a clean, dump, clean cycle,” said Lois Williams, a leader of Trash Academy and organizer of the Clean Philadelphia NOW coalition. “We’re just tired of it.”
How Mayor Parker is working to get rid of the “Filthadelphia” moniker
Fighting illegal dumping and eliminating the city’s “Filthadelphia” moniker has been a focus of Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration.
In her first two budgets, she added more money for cleanups in residential areas, expanded the Taking Care of Business corridor-cleaning program, restarted curbside bulk-item pickup by appointment, and established twice-weekly trash collection in some neighborhoods.
Last fall, the city reorganized its illegal dumping enforcement into a task force of 40 employees that issue fines of up to $5,000 per illegally dumped item — a higher fine established by a law passed in 2022. The city issued over 100 violations for illegal dumping in the first few months of the task force’s existence, Parker said this spring.
Parker’s budget proposal this year did not include any new anti-dumping initiatives, but added funding for 125 new surveillance cameras in parks.
But Clean Philadelphia NOW coalition members say the city’s efforts have not solved the issue.
Anti-dumping advocates say more prevention efforts needed
The group wants to see the city invest more in enforcing illegal dumping laws and prevention. During Monday’s event, coalition members suggested the city dedicate more staff to patrolling the city and watching surveillance camera footage and expand a voucher program piloted by the nonprofit North10 to incentivize proper disposal of construction waste.
They also say the city should require contractors participating in Parker’s Housing Opportunities Made Easy, or H.O.M.E., initiative to prove proper waste disposal in order to receive funding.
Ford wants to see the lot where the activists held their friendsgiving beautified with planters and flowers to dissuade people from dumping debris.
Coalition members say education is key to preventing dumping. Majeedah Rashid, chief operating officer of the Nicetown CDC, said a neighbor told her they thought the lot was an official trash pickup site.
“It is not a pickup site,” Rashid said. “So, we need to educate them on what the pickup sites are and what [they] aren’t.”
City officials disagree with the coalition’s analysis. The city’s Department of Sanitation is seeing “less and less dumping” since the launch of the illegal dumping task force last year, with crews collecting 33% less dumped material so far this year than they had by this point last year, said spokesperson Keisha McCarty. She said the city has issued $1.6 million in fines and judgements against illegal dumpers.
“It shows that our cleaning and enhanced enforcement efforts are working,” McCarty said in an email.
But to the advocates with Clean Philadelphia NOW, success will only come when the Parker administration does enough to make all the dots disappear from their crowd-sourced map of illegal dumping hotspots.
“City, please, find a solution,” said Charles Lanier, executive director of the Hunting Park Neighborhood Advisory Committee. “Our quality of life depends on it.”
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