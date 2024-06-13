From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

University of the Arts officials blamed an unexpected budget crunch for its closure last week, but they still control a big pool of donations earmarked for the long-term support of the school and its students.

The university’s endowment is worth about $61 million, according to financial statements ending June 2023.

Now what might happen with those donations is up in the air, though there will be restrictions.

“If a fund existed to do art scholarships, it would need to continue to provide art scholarships,” said Zac Kester, CEO and managing attorney of Charitable Allies, a nonprofit legal aid firm.

There was about $4.4 million in restricted funds for scholarships, financial statements ending June 2023 show.

In general, the endowment will likely be transferred to a different charitable organization where it can be spent for the intended purpose, Kester said.

It’s not usually available for universities to repay any debts, but that’s ultimately up to state regulators.

“The key variable is going to be how Pennsylvania law deals with donor-imposed restrictions on charitable assets,” he said.