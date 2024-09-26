But Dorrance Hill Hamilton trust representatives asked the Orphans’ Court judge to intervene and stop such a transfer because it wasn’t her intention to donate money to a public university that is already funded with taxpayer money.

“Mrs. Hamilton’s considerable charitable giving during her life was directed at support for primary or secondary education programs with any support for any educational programs at post-secondary higher educational institutions having been associated with trade schools, nursing programs and specialty degree programs and the like,” according to the petition to intervene.

During her life, she established the Dorrance H. Hamilton Endowment Fund at the University of the Arts and “much of the reported $63 million endowment held by the University” stems from her donations. The Hamilton Endowment Fund totaled about $25 million — from four payments of $6.2 million that were supposed to be transferred to the university’s endowment account. The stipulation was that the university couldn’t spend more than 5% of that money each year to offset operating costs, according to the petition to intervene.

“When making gifts to the University, it was never Mrs. Hamilton’s intention to support publicly funded colleges or universities with a vast student body offering a wide range of degrees and programs,” attorneys argued in the petition.

Instead, the goal is to refund the endowment money to the Hamilton Family Charitable Trust for redistribution through its educational programming grants process, according to the petition.

“The trustees have the right to request an account of those funds to determine whether the University properly administered the funds it received,” according to the petition. “The education fund is the entity that best fulfills Mrs. Hamilton’s intentions with respect to the Hamilton Endowment Fund given the closure and anticipated dissolution of the university.”

The trustee of the Hamilton fund is attorney Francis J. Mirabello, who did not respond to comment for this news story.

But this may be an uphill battle for the trustees in court, Baker, the economist said.

“The funders, the people who contribute to [the endowment] lose control over [the donation]. It’s not their money at that point,” he said. “They might not see their contributions used for the purpose they would most like to have seen but again they lose control over it. But they are getting a tax break from the government for that. So [they] got 40 cents on the dollar basically from the government as compensation for [their] $10 million contribution. So the fact that [they] lose control over it to me at least doesn’t seem outrageous.”