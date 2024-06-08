From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia police temporarily shut down the southbound lanes of Broad Street Friday afternoon so that around 1,000 students, faculty and alumni of the University of the Arts could take a final group photo on the day their school closed for good.

But first, there were speeches. The rally was organized by the faculty union and included elected officials and national union figures who proclaimed the death of UArts would not go unpunished.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers with which the UArts faculty union is affiliated, said the board of directors is at fault.

“They take an oath, a fiduciary obligation to this University and to you, and they totally completely abrogated it and every single way,” she said.

University leadership gave no forewarning to students or faculty when they announced a week ago that the 150-year-old institute would shutter in just seven days. Since then it has given few details about the financial crisis that caused it, and its president Kerry Walk has resigned. At least two lawsuits from faculty and students are pending.