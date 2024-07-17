After sudden closure, Philly’s UArts shares few details in first court appearance, and laid-off employees have yet to be paid

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The University of the Arts on Wednesday appeared in U.S. Court for a preliminary hearing over a class-action lawsuit brought by the UArts employee union.

The union’s suit is based on the WARN Act, a federal law that requires employers shutting down their businesses to give a 60-day advanced warning to employees, or pay them 60 days’ wages. The University of the Arts announced on May 31 that it would shut down just seven days later.

Representing UArts, Kristine Grady Derewicz told District Court Judge Chad F. Kenney that the university suffered “unforeseen business circumstances” and is currently trying to raise the cash needed to pay its laid-off employees 60 days of wages.

Derewicz did not say what those unforeseen business circumstances were, and indicated the university did not want to reveal them. Both the university and the union said they would prefer to settle the payroll issue quickly without having to go to trial, which would be costly and lengthy.

A trial would also involve a period of discovery, which might force UArts to reveal business records leading up to the closure.

“It’s in our client’s best interest, it’s in the university’s best interest to have a quick resolution,” said Ryan Hancock, an attorney for the union, outside the court building. “If we’re unable to do that, then of course we’re going to press for all the discovery necessary to take the case to trial.”