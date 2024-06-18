When colleges close, students are left scrambling. Some never go back to school

Katherine Anderson trekked from Texas to Philadelphia last year for a college program she couldn’t find anywhere else, combining the music business, entrepreneurship and technology. Two weeks ago, she received the startling news the university would be shutting down within days.

The closure of the University of the Arts has left her and 1,300 other students scrambling to find somewhere to go or something to do.

By the time the school announced its closure, many colleges had already cut off admissions for the fall. Anderson was accepted into the music industry program at nearby Drexel University, which she said wasn’t a perfect match, but “the next best thing, I guess.”

“Because of all that’s going on, I felt very pressured to make a decision as fast as possible,” Anderson said. She is now suing the University of the Arts.

More colleges around the country have been closing as they cope with steep declines in enrollment, a consequence of both changing demographics and the effects of the pandemic. The closures in recent years have left tens of thousands of students in limbo — and at increased risk of never finishing their degrees at all.

Nationwide, private colleges have been closing at a rate of about two per month, according to the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association.

Before announcing it would close, UArts, as it’s often called, had trained musicians and artists, dancers and designers in Philadelphia for nearly 150 years. The school had suffered from plunging enrollment and said it was confronted with “significant, unanticipated expenses” that forced its closure. Several state and local investigations are underway into how the university ran out of money so suddenly.

“We have yet to receive the answer to that question,” Lynette Kuhn, a high-ranking official in the Pennsylvania Department of Education, said Friday in an online information session for University of the Arts parents and students. Kuhn was responding to one of several questions posed by frustrated students about what university officials knew of its precarious finances — and what they did about it.

“We understand that you students … face an impossible set of circumstances, with frustration that expands beyond measure,” Heather Perfetti, president of the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, an accrediting agency, said at the same session. “We all believe that no academic journey should include this kind of severe and abrupt disruption.”