‘Displaced’ and ‘abandoned’: Former UArts students file class-action lawsuit

Former students of the University of the Arts in Philadelphia have filed a class-action lawsuit against the school in the wake of its closure.

The law firm Sauder Schelkopf, based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, filed the lawsuit with the United States District Court of Eastern Pennsylvania. It names two students, Katherine Anderson, who relocated to Philadelphia from Texas to attend UArts, and Ian Callaghan-Kenna of Pennsylvania, both rising sophomores who had enrolled for fall 2024.

The suit indicates that upon the discovery phase of the proceeding, there will be many more plaintiffs, perhaps thousands.

“Plaintiffs and other similarly situated students have been left displaced, stranded, confused, and abandoned by the University,” the suit reads. “Instead of offering clear guidance or any effective plan for navigating the sudden and unexpected transition, the University has shirked its responsibilities entirely.”