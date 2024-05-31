Forman Arts Initiative acquires a city block in Kensington for an arts campus

The future art incubator hub at the 2100 block of North Kensington Street will be designed with community input.

Artists, community members and media tour the block off North American Street that will become Forman Arts Initiative's new campus. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Nearly an entire block of industrial buildings in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood will be transformed into an arts incubation hub.

the exterior of The former Philadelphia Electric Company Susquehanna substation
The former Philadelphia Electric Company Susquehanna substation on North American Street will anchor a proposed 100,000-square-foot arts campus supported by the Forman Arts Initiative. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The Forman Arts Initiative has acquired all the properties of the 2100 block of North Kensington Street, except for a church on the corner.

the exterior of a church on the corner of North American Street and West Dauphin Street
The only building on the block that does not yet belong to the Forman Arts Initiative is a church on the corner of North American Street and West Dauphin Street which the organization expects to acquire. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The space will total about 100,000 square feet plus an outdoor green space of roughly a quarter of an acre.

An unoccupied green space
An unoccupied space in the middle of the block will be left open to create a green space in the Forman Arts Initiative campus. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

But the FAI doesn’t know what to do with it yet. Executive director Adjoa Jones de Almeida said she has been fielding questions about what this proposed arts campus will become.

“Most people we’ve been talking to, they’re like, ‘What’s the plan? What’s the plan? What’s the plan?’” she said. “We’re like, ‘We don’t know. We don’t know. We don’t know.’ And we don’t. But we don’t know on purpose. It’s a very intentional choice.”

Adjoa Jones de Almeida speaks
Adjoa Jones de Almeida (center) left the Brooklyn Museum to become the Forman Arts Initiative's first executive director. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The intention is to come up with a development plan in collaboration with the community — both the immediate neighbors in Kensington and the greater creative community that FAI has been supporting through grants for the last three years.

FAI partnered with the internationally recognized artist Theaster Gates to collaborate on the future use and design of the arts campus. Gates, based in Chicago, makes installation work that often addresses social issues and urban design. He recently installed a set of reclaimed monument pillars on the campus of Drexel University at the invitation of Philadelphia Contemporary that spoke to the nature of public memorials.

Jennifer Rice leads a tour on the sidewalk
Jennifer Rice (center), with her husband, Michael Forman, founded the Forman Arts Initiative, leads a tour of the block where their new arts campus will be. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

For the FAI campus, Gates will develop strategies to engage with community members to come up with development and programming ideas.

“This collaboration with Adjoa — who also comes from an art and community engagement background — gives us both an opportunity to build on the lessons we’ve learned from our previous respective experiences,” Gates said in a statement. “To develop a unique model for what a community-grounded, globally relevant art space can look like.”

Guests file into the open space that was once the Philadelphia Electric Company Susquehanna substation
Guests file into the open space that was once the Philadelphia Electric Company Susquehanna substation on North American Street. Forman Arts Initiative is in the process of converting it into an arts space, part of a block in Kensington that will become the Initiative's arts campus. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Adoja only recently arrived in Philadelphia, in February. She left her position as deputy director of the Brooklyn Museum to lead Forman Arts.

“While I loved that experience [at Brooklyn Museum] and there’s so much that I learned, there’s also a lot of baggage that comes with being a museum, especially an encyclopedic museum. A lot of really heavy systemic baggage that makes it hard to innovate and to be imaginative around how you engage communities,” said Adojo, whose background is in education and community organizing.

the interior of 2235 North American Street
2235 North American St. is an open multilevel industrial space. It is one of four buildings on North American Street that the Forman Arts Initiative plans to renovate to create an arts campus. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

“This is an opportunity to collectively imagine,” she said. “I don’t think it’s going to be a museum. I don’t think it’s going to be a community center, per se, but it’s going to be something in the middle.”

FAI co-founder Michael Forman said not knowing what the arts campus will be is the fun part.

Adjoa Jones de Almeida, Michael Forman and Jennifer Rice stand on a staircase
Michael Forman (right) founder of Forman Arts Initiative with his wife, Jennifer Rice (center) shares his plans for a new arts campus in Kensington. At left is Forman Arts Initiative's executive director Adjoa Jones de Almeida. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

“We want to make sure we get enough of the community engagement and understand what the communities are looking for,” Forman said. “We have some ideas. We think there’ll be some music or hospitality piece, an education component, community center components. We’re going to let that develop organically over time.”

FAI plans to open the green space in the middle of the block this summer, and in the summer of 2025 open a large building at the end of the block built to be a PECO electrical substation, as a performance or event space. A former manufacturing building on the block is expected to open in 2026, likely as an exhibition space for the extensive Forman Family Collection of contemporary art.

