PECO, the electric utility that serves Philadelphia, and the utility targeted in the Baltimore plot are both owned by the same parent company. PECO spokesperson Greg Smore said the company shared details of the charges with employees “to ensure awareness,” and said the company remains in “close contact and collaboration” with law enforcement.

“This potential event, and those like it, reinforce our important work to enhance the security of our facilities and our ongoing partnerships with law enforcement as industry threats have increased in recent years,” Smore said in a statement.

Research has shown a rising threat of white nationalist attacks on energy infrastructure. A report published last year by researchers at George Washington University concluded that from 2016 to 2022, the frequency of white supremacist conspiracies to target energy systems “dramatically increased,” with 13 people charged in federal court.

“Critical infrastructure attacks serve a dual purpose for white supremacists, accomplishing the operational goals of fomenting societal division as well as being a step towards their broader strategic and ideological goals of triggering a societal collapse,” the authors wrote.

Electrical infrastructure has been a target of domestic terrorists with various ideologies for decades, Jenkins said.

“We are heavily dependent on electricity,” said Jenkins. “There are power lines throughout not only the United States, but just about every country. Remote power substations are common.”

Some experts say a series of targeted attacks on electric substations, which change the voltage of electricity, could disable much of the U.S. power grid.

“It’s not particularly operationally challenging to [attack a substation],” Jenkins said. “This can be a low-tech operation. People with explosives or people with a high powered rifle or, if they penetrate the system, even hand tools can do a great deal to cause damage to the facilities. These facilities are often unguarded.”

In recent years, these types of attacks and plots have generally been “one-offs” orchestrated by just a few people, Jenkins said. It would take “more sophistication” to produce wide-spread, sustained damage to the grid, he said, and law enforcement response has improved over time.

“It is not easy to … cause far-reaching, long-lasting consequences,” Jenkins said.