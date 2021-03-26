New philanthropic organization to give $3M to Philadelphia arts

A new Philadelphia philanthropic organization has launched with a focus on the arts.

Art Works will distribute $3 million to artists and small- to medium-sized arts organizations over the next five years, focusing on artists of color and arts organizations with neighborhood-based programs in Philadelphia.

It is the first program of the Forman Arts Initiative, or FAI, an organization run by Michael Forman and his wife Jennifer Rice. The pair have sat on the boards of many educational and cultural institutions, including the Franklin Institute, The Philadelphia Museum of Art, and the Fund for School District of Philadelphia. They have contributed to numerous arts and education programs in the city.

Forman, the chairman and CEO of the financial firm FS Investments, says the bulk of the funding for Art Works comes from him and his wife, with additional support from the Philadelphia Foundation and the Lenfest Center for Cultural Partnership at Drexel University. Applications are being accepted now through April 23. The selection process is expected to take a few months.

“There aren’t specific institutions we’re looking to focus on,” said Forman. “It’s very much an open process with a few guidelines: [Applicants] need to serve the community, need to serve underserved parts of the community. We’d like them to serve Black and brown folks, and principally be run by Black and brown folks, but we’re going to be fairly flexible in our approach.”