Money available for smaller environmental projects

Illegal dumping cleanups, air quality monitoring near industrial facilities, efforts to get lead and asbestos out of homes and other small-scale environmental justice projects in the Philly region could get a boost from a grant opportunity opening in August.

The Thriving Communities grants, distributed for the EPA by the Green & Healthy Homes Initiative, are open to community-based nonprofits in underserved and disadvantaged communities of Pennsylvania and Delaware. Over 170 grants of between $75,000 and $350,000 will be available.

Other eligible activities include environmental justice training for teens, stormwater management projects that reduce flooding and renovations that make homes more energy efficient. The money can be used for staffing, communications or supplies.

The goal is to build capacity at small nonprofits so they can access even more grant money and grow their solutions, Norton said.

“Whether it’s building their board, helping them build their financial infrastructure, … access other dollars,” she said. “It’s catalytic money.”

A desire for more funding

During a visit to the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood in North Philadelphia Wednesday, EPA officials learned about the location solutions organizations are working on and heard calls for more resources.

Officials met with neighborhood residents and nonprofit staffers working to plant trees, secure ownership of community garden land, clean up trash and manage stormwater. Nicetown-Tioga was chosen for the EPA listening tour because of its air quality concerns from traffic and industry, old brownfield sites and history of disinvestment, officials said.

Harris, with Tioga United, described the organization’s land care efforts, cleanups and work to involve teens participating in a paid violence prevention program in environmental efforts.

“The more funding we have, the more we could do,” he said.

Matt Radar, president of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, said the organization is currently seeking additional funding from the EPA to plant trees in South, West and North Philly. He also said the agency should fund community organizing to bring together disparate efforts to improve the environment in neighborhoods.

“There’s not government support for that today,” he said.

Carolyn Booker, a gardener at Tioga-Hope Park and Garden, said the group’s central struggle has been obtaining ownership of the land they steward, so they can make long-term investments.

“What we’ve been trying to do is institute different programs that’ll be there long-term so that we can leave a legacy of education — as well as beauty — for other generations to come,” she said. “If there’s any way EPA can give us more support, … we can breathe a little bit more easier.”

EPA Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz said the goal of the visit was learning what support is needed.

“As a big federal agency we can’t always be as nimble, we don’t have the wisdom that folks have here in their community,” Ortiz said. “They see the challenges firsthand, so we want to make sure that they’re effective and they have the resources to do the cleanup and make the communities healthy again.”

“We can help give capacity and funding to local organizations that … historically have been underfunded,” he added.