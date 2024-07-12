This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pa

The company that owns one reactor at Three Mile Island near Harrisburg is floating the idea of reopening the shuttered nuclear plant.

TMI’s Unit 1 reactor closed in 2019 because owner Exelon said it wasn’t competitive against cheaper methane gas and renewable sources amid flat demand for power.

But demand is growing now with the rise of data centers and new technology, making the plant’s owner question if it could be worth it to reopen. TMI-1 is now owned by Constellation, a company formed in 2022 when Exelon split its power generation and transmission businesses into two companies.

Constellation spokesman Dave Snyder said the effort to reopen a closed plant in Michigan sparked the discussion about TMI.

He said the company is always looking for ways to add more clean energy and that extending licenses at current plants is the most immediate way to do that. Restarting closed plants is another opportunity.

“Though we have determined it would be technically feasible to restart the unit, we have not made any decision on a restart as there are many economic, commercial, operational and regulatory considerations remaining,” Snyder said.

TMI’s Unit 2 reactor partially melted down in 1979 and never came back online. The accident was the worst at a commercial nuclear site in the country, causing the evacuation of an estimated 80,000 people from central Pennsylvania. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said radioactive releases during the accident were low enough that they would not be expected to negatively impact health, though some people in the area have contested that. The incident effectively stopped nuclear power’s growth in the U.S. for decades.

In 2020 Energy Solutions took over the license for TMI-2 and began decommissioning. It plans to finish the cleanup by 2037.

Unit 1 was not affected by the accident, and had been licensed to operate until 2034.

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office did not say whether the state is involved in Constellation’s plans.

Shapiro’s spokesperson Manuel Bonder emphasized Shapiro’s “all-of-the-above” energy strategy and said the administration “recognizes the role Pennsylvania’s nuclear generation fleet plays in providing safe, reliable, carbon-free electricity that helps reduce emissions and makes Pennsylvania’s energy economy more competitive.

“The Governor supports efforts to ensure the reliability of Pennsylvania’s energy grid while protecting and creating energy jobs,” Bonder said.

There is no playbook for restarting a retired nuclear plant, said Patrick White, research director of the nonpartisan think tank Nuclear Innovation Alliance, which promotes advanced nuclear energy.