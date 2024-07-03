New tax breaks, grants and assistance: Pa. task force makes recommendations on flood insurance

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Damage from flooding is expected to get worse in Pennsylvania as a result of human-caused climate change. But less than 2% of insured properties in the state carry flood insurance, an important tool for recovery after the waters recede.

The problem is often cost. Families pay hundreds or even thousands of dollars per year on top of their regular homeowners insurance, and state officials want to change that.

Now, Pennsylvania has a roadmap for actions it could take to make flood insurance more accessible and more affordable. A report published by a task force Monday recommends new positions in state government, expanded grants and new tax breaks.

“We’re seeing, especially now with climate change, with increasing frequency very severe storm events,” said state Sen. Steven Santarsiero, a Democrat representing Bucks County who sat on the Flood Insurance Premium Assistance Task Force. “Unless we want to see neighborhoods become ghost towns, [flood insurance affordability] is a real problem.”

The group of lawmakers and state officials formed last year to study ways to lower flood insurance premiums in Pennsylvania, incentivize flood mitigation efforts at the local level, increase awareness of flood risk and get more Pennsylvanians covered by flood insurance.

The task force found that less than 2% of insured homes in Pennsylvania include flood coverage. Task force members heard from professionals in the industry that one of the biggest barriers to flood insurance coverage is the cost.

Santarsiero said he started hearing from constituents as early as 2014 that they were finding it increasingly difficult to afford flood insurance.

“That situation has not gotten any better in those last 10 years,” he said.