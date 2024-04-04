This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

On Wednesday, as rain poured down and puddles formed, members of a statewide task force focused on flood insurance premiums toured several Bucks County areas that have been prone to flooding — including Upper Makefield Township, where a flash flood claimed the lives of seven people last July.

Since it was established last fall, the Pennsylvania Flood Insurance Premium Task Force has focused on how to address rising flood insurance premiums, increase the number of Pennsylvanians with flood insurance, and what local governments can do to mitigate flood risks.

Michael Humphreys, an insurance commissioner and task force chair, said “not even close” to enough people have flood insurance in Pennsylvania. Currently, there are only about 60,000 flood insurance policies across the commonwealth, Humphreys said.

“That’s really one of the driving factors for the legislators creating the legislation to establish this task force in the first place. It was, how can we reduce premiums? And how can we increase access and really understanding that flood insurance is available?”

Humphreys said some homeowners might not realize flood insurance isn’t usually included within a standard insurance policy.

“When my team goes out following a flood event, there’s two things we hear from individuals that have been affected,” Humphreys said. “The first is, ‘I thought my homeowner’s covered flood.’ Generally, that’s not correct. And the second is, ‘I didn’t think I could buy flood or I didn’t think I had to buy flood.’”

In the Northeast and around the U.S., heavy rains are getting heavier, according to SciLine at the American Association for the Advancement of Science. In the top 1% of extreme rainfall events in the Northeast, the amount of rain in a 24-hour period has increased by 55%. Evidence shows heavy rain events are becoming more frequent and are lasting longer.

With the increase in climate-related extreme weather events, both insurers and homeowners in the Philadelphia region are rethinking how to assess climate risks and insure against damages.

Humphreys noted there are a number of ways to purchase flood insurance outside of policies offered by the FEMA-backed National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Some homeowner policies might offer a rider for flood insurance, and the market for private insurance has grown “pretty considerably,” he said. What used to represent about 1,000 policies in the state is now up to 10,000 to 15,000 of the existing flood insurance policies in Pennsylvania today.

“It can be really affordable depending on the amount of coverage you feel like you need. And most importantly, it is available across the commonwealth,” Humphreys said.