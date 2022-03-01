Washington Avenue planning chaos ends with city choosing hybrid design
Nearly two years after releasing a “final design decision” for the controversial Washington Avenue redesign, city transportation officials have settled on a hybrid design they say better addresses concerns about traffic overflowing onto residential streets. The plan to narrow the busy thoroughfare in South Philadelphia could be implemented as soon as this summer.
“This approach is going to substantially improve the safety over what people see today, and that’s the main goal that we’ve had all along,” said Deputy Managing Director for Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability (OTIS) Mike Carroll.
Carroll told reporters Tuesday morning that the city will pursue a hybrid design where four blocks remain at their current width of five lanes, eight blocks narrow to four lanes, and 10 blocks narrow to three lanes. Crossing distances will shrink from their current 50 feet to 33 or 40 feet. Officials chose the option over a primarily four-lane design announced as the only other possibility last month — a change from the department’s stance two years ago.
The city’s planning process has sparked anger from both proponents of a bike- and pedestrian-friendly Washington Avenue and those who think the road should continue to favor drivers and businesses.
Champions of the primarily three-lane design announced as “final” in 2020 felt betrayed when the city walked back the decision in February, after holding a series of in-person conversations with residents officials said were left out of the initial public input process, as well as bike advocates and urbanists. Some longtime residents opposed the narrowest solution, fearing fewer travel lanes would push traffic onto nearby residential streets. The debacle played out against the tensions of a gentrifying neighborhood.
Carroll said Tuesday that the hybrid design balances competing visions for Washington Avenue between 4th Street to Grays Ferry Avenue, where construction supply stores, vacant lots, and modest rowhomes coexist with towering luxury apartment buildings.
“What we had come up with works pretty well in balancing both the traffic safety concerns, but also the traffic flow concerns,” Carroll said.
The hybrid design also includes bus boarding islands and 18 blocks of protected bike lanes.
OTIS plans to pair the repaving and lane reconfiguration with additional traffic calming tactics, such as speed cushions and automated red light cameras, as well as signal timings that give people crossing the street a head start over turning cars. Carroll said many of the crashes involving pedestrians happen when drivers are turning on or off of Washington Avenue — so the city will also try rumble strips and so-called “corner wedges” that contain drivers to a narrower turning radius.
“Generally speaking, that does enough to dissuade folks from taking those turns at speed,” Carroll said.
Before the city can implement the lane reconfiguration, officials with OTIS want to see City Council approve changes to parking and loading regulations that would encourage more turnover of parked vehicles, Carroll said. In order for the repaving to happen this summer, the legislation would need to make it through council before the end of its spring term in late June.
The portion of Washington Avenue being narrowed crosses the districts of both Councilmembers Kenyatta Jonnson and Mark Squilla.
Vincent Thompson, a spokesperson for Johnson, said his office has not seen OTIS’ proposed parking and loading regulations, and cannot yet commit to supporting them. Anne Kelly King, a spokesperson for Squilla, said her office has not seen the proposed legislation either, but plans to start with OTIS’ draft and “amend as necessary.”
OTIS will hold an open house about the design decision Tuesday evening. The lane configuration is not up for debate, but officials hope to explain their reasoning to residents and hear ideas for additional traffic calming strategies or other improvements that could be made several years from now.
“Not so much from the perspective that we’re going to jump right in and do it, but it gives us some material to work with so that we can keep that conversation going,” Carroll said. “We can’t just settle with the fact that there’s this polarization, that there’s this stark difference of opinion between businesses and long-term residents and folks who feel like they’re being progressive around transportation and are focused on safety. We have to get the best ideas from everybody together at some point.”
The open house will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Christian Street YMCA on Christian Street. The event will also be livestreamed on OTIS’s Facebook page.
Subscribe to PlanPhilly