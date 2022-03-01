Nearly two years after releasing a “final design decision” for the controversial Washington Avenue redesign, city transportation officials have settled on a hybrid design they say better addresses concerns about traffic overflowing onto residential streets. The plan to narrow the busy thoroughfare in South Philadelphia could be implemented as soon as this summer.

“This approach is going to substantially improve the safety over what people see today, and that’s the main goal that we’ve had all along,” said Deputy Managing Director for Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability (OTIS) Mike Carroll.

Carroll told reporters Tuesday morning that the city will pursue a hybrid design where four blocks remain at their current width of five lanes, eight blocks narrow to four lanes, and 10 blocks narrow to three lanes. Crossing distances will shrink from their current 50 feet to 33 or 40 feet. Officials chose the option over a primarily four-lane design announced as the only other possibility last month — a change from the department’s stance two years ago.

The city’s planning process has sparked anger from both proponents of a bike- and pedestrian-friendly Washington Avenue and those who think the road should continue to favor drivers and businesses.

Champions of the primarily three-lane design announced as “final” in 2020 felt betrayed when the city walked back the decision in February, after holding a series of in-person conversations with residents officials said were left out of the initial public input process, as well as bike advocates and urbanists. Some longtime residents opposed the narrowest solution, fearing fewer travel lanes would push traffic onto nearby residential streets. The debacle played out against the tensions of a gentrifying neighborhood.