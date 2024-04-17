Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The site of what was once the largest oil refinery on the East Coast has officially entered a new stage of its evolution.

Construction of the first warehouse on the site has started, with concrete panels already erected and structural steel construction scheduled to start later this month. Developers estimate the more than 300,000-square-foot building will be finished by the end of 2024.

“The entire HRP team is excited to see the vision of The Bellwether District transforming into reality,” Roberto Perez, CEO of Hilco Redevelopment Partners, the company developing the site, said in a statement. “This is a generational opportunity for the city that started it all, and we are proud to contribute to Philadelphia’s ongoing development.”

The PES refinery permanently shut down after a fire and series of explosions in 2019, which sent a piece of a vessel the size of a bus hurtling across the river and released over 5,000 pounds of dangerous hydrofluoric acid into the air.